GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NTK candidate, independents file nomination in Madurai

March 26, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
T. Satyadevi, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, filing her nomination to Returning Officer M.S. Sangeetha on Tuesday.

T. Satyadevi, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, filing her nomination to Returning Officer M.S. Sangeetha on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate T. Satyadevi and independents filed their nominations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Madurai Parliamentary Constituency on Tuesday. They filed their nominations with Madurai Collector and District Election Officer M.S. Sangeetha.

Earlier, on Monday, the candidates of major political parties filed their nominations that included CPI(M) candidate and sitting MP Su. Venkatesan, AIADMK candidate P. Saravanan and BJP candidate R. Srinivasan.

Bahujan Samaj Party candidate T. Ramarpandi also filed his nomination with the District Election Officer. The last date for filing the nominations is March 27. The scrutiny of the nominations will take place on March 28. The last date for withdrawal of the candidature is March 30.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.