Notorious history-sheeter Varichiyur Selvam arrested in 2021 murder case

June 21, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Notorious history-sheeter Varichiyur Selvam has been arrested by Virudhunagar district police on Wednesday in connection with a man missing case of 2021 that has turned out to be a murder.

According to police, Pon. Senthilkumar of Allampatti in Virudhunagar district, an associate of Varichiyur Selvam had fallen apart from the gang.

On January 8, 2021, he went with few persons from Allampatti to Chennai. But, he never returned.

Since, his mobile phone remained switched off from June 10, his wife, Murugalakshmi lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Virudhunagar, following which the Virudhunagar East police registered a case of man missing.

Meanwhile, the family sought the court direction for a CB-CID probe and the court ordered Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg, to investigate.

After a thorough enquiry by a team of officials led by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai, R. Ponni and Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, the police arrested Varichiyur Selvam.

“It was a meticulous investigation by the team that detected the case and also collected credible evidence,” said Mr. Asra.

The police said that Senthilkumar was taken to Chennai for some work and then he was murdered there. His body was chopped into pieces and dumped into the Tamirabharani river.

The police are on the lookout for a few more accused in the case.

