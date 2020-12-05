Madurai

Norms violated to pass farm laws: DMK

DMK stages a demonstration in Madurai on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a demonstration here on Saturday, expressing solidarity with farmers protesting in Delhi.

Former Minister and senior leader Pon. Muthuramalingam and Madurai Urban (South) secretary G. Thalapathi led the protest. The speakers condemned the State government for not opposing the recent agricultural laws passed in the parliament. Mr. Muthuramalingam said all those laws were against the interests of farmers.

“These laws facilitate corporates to procure agricultural produce from the farmers. Ultimately, the corporates will monopolise the farm industry. This is the ultimate aim of the Union government,” he said. “The Union government passed these legislations by violating several parliamentary norms,” he added.

