658 nominations filed for 22 Assembly constituencies

Independent candidates flooded the election offices in all four districts as filing of nominations for the April 6 Assembly polls came to an end on Friday.

The four southern districts, housing 22 Assembly segments, have received 658 nominations (Tirunelveli – 189, Tenkasi – 146, Thoothukudi – 204 and Kanniyakumari – 119).

On the last day of nomination, 89 candidates, mostly independents, filed their nominations in Tirunelveli district.

In Tirunelveli Assembly segment, 21 nominations were submitted on Friday to take the total number of nominations filed for this constituency to 40. In Palayamkottai, the total number of nominations touched 32 as 17 candidates filed their nominations on Friday.

Ambasamudram has 32 nominations including 16 nominations filed on Friday and 13 nominations were filed in Nanguneri on the last day to take the total number of nominations to 40. Radhapuram had 23 nominations on Friday to have 45 nominations.

In all, five Assembly constituencies of Tirunelveli district have received 189 nominations (Tirunelveli – 40, Ambasamudram – 32, Palayamkottai – 32, Nanguneri – 40 and Radhapuram - 45).

In Tenkasi, 82 nominations (Sankarankovil (Reserved) – 13, Vasudevanallur (Reserved) – 14, Kadayanallur – 27, Tenkasi – 17 and Alangulam – 11) were received on Friday.

In all, the district has received 146 nominations (Sankarankovil (Reserved) – 27, Vasudevanallur (Reserved) – 22, Kadayanallur – 37, Tenkasi – 33 and Alangulam – 27) since March 12.

In Thoothukudi, 204 nominations (Vilaathikulam – 26, Thoothukudi – 34, Tiruchendur – 37, Srivaikundam – 33, Ottapidaaram (Reserved) – 30 and Kovilpatti – 44) have been received for the six Assembly segments in the district.

On the last day, 101 nominations (Vilaathikulam – 9, Thoothukudi – 17, Tiruchendur – 25, Srivaikundam – 17, Ottapidaaram (Reserved) – 8 and Kovilpatti – 25) were received.

In Kanniyakumari, 54 nominations (Kanniyakumari – 10, Nagercoil – 11, Colachel – 5, Padmanabhapuram – 11, Vilavancode – 11 and Killiyoor – 6) were received on the last day.

In all, the six constituencies of Kanniyakumari district have collectively received 119 nominations (Kanniyakumari – 21, Nagercoil – 28, Colachel – 15, Padmanabhapuram – 22, Vilavancode – 17 and Killiyoor – 16.