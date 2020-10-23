No entry for outsiders at Pasumpon for Thevar Jayanthi: SP

Gold ‘kavacham’ for Thevar statue placed at samadhi

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the curfew in force under Cr PC Section 144, it has been decided not to permit outsiders, i.e. people from other districts/States to enter Pasumpon village between October 28 and 30, to participate in the Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanthi, said Superintendent of Police E. Karthik.

The 113th Thevar Jayanthi and the 58th guru puja of Muthuramalinga Thevar is being conducted by the State government. During the occasion, public and political party functionaries and Thevar outfits from far and near would participate in the functions.

However, due to the pandemic, it has been decided to curtail all public congregation.

Considering all aspects and in consultation with officials from the Department of Public Health, it has been decided to suspend the ‘annadhanam’ offered every year in view of Thevar Jayanthi at the village. Similarly, permission has not been given for padayatra by some volunteers.

The SP said use of tractors, open jeeps, auto rickshaws, goods vehicles, and two-wheelers to visit the memorial would also be banned this year. Only recognised political party leaders and their representatives (with a maximum of five persons) alone would be given permission to visit the memorial and possessing a pass from the District Collector would be mandatory.

The SP also said that due to the curfew and the pandemic, bursting crackers, conducting rallies, taking out ‘molaipaari’ and marathon with a torch, travelling in open jeeps et al are banned. Any violation would be viewed seriously and cases would be booked under Disaster Management Act as well.

In the presence of Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar, MLA Manikandan, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, SP E. Karthik and other officers, the gold kavacham for Muthuramalinga Thevar statue was placed by Gandhi Meenal Natarajan at the memorial. The kavacham made of 13.5 kilograms of gold was given in 2014 by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Every year, it is brought here from Madurai. As a precautionary measure, a gunman has been posted at the samadhi round-the-clock, who would be on guard till November 1.