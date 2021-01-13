Madurai

No drinking water supply till Saturday

TIRUNELVELI

There will be no drinking water supply in all the wards of Tirunelveli Corporation for three days till January 16 as the pumping stations and the infiltration wells supplying drinking water have been submerged by the flood in the Tamirabharani.

In a statement, Commissioner G. Kannan said the flood in the Tamirabharani has submerged the infiltration wells and the pumping stations and the motors pumping drinking water from the infiltration wells cannot be operated.

