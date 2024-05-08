GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nirmala Devi prefers appeal, suspension of sentence

Updated - May 08, 2024 09:52 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 09:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Assistant Professor Nirmala Devi who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a trial court in a case of attempted trafficking of college girls has preferred an appeal against the judgment before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Seeking suspension of the sentence, Nirmala Devi in her appeal said that the conviction was erroneous and liable to be set aside.

Recently, the Mahila Court at Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district sentenced Nirmala Devi to 10 years rigorous imprisonment. She was also imposed a fine of ₹2.42 lakh. The trial court acquitted an Assistant Professor of the Madurai Kamaraj University V. Murugan and a research scholar S. Karuppasamy who were also accused along with Nirmala Devi.

The case had sent shock waves across the State. It was said that Nirmala Devi had tried to lure girl students into offering sexual favours in return for academic gain.

Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) probed the case registered by Aruppukottai Town police against Nirmala Devi on charges of attempting to lure college girls into doing sexual favours for higher officials of Madurai Kamaraj University in return for money and higher marks.

Justice Abdul Quddhose admitted the petition filed with regard to the suspension of sentence and ordered notice to CB-CID. The court adjourned the matter to June.

