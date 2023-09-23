HamberMenu
Night bus facility will be available from old bus stand to the new terminus in Kovilpatti, says Minister at review meeting

September 23, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan at the special medical camp held for differently abled persons in Kovilpatti on Saturday.

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan at the special medical camp held for differently abled persons in Kovilpatti on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Following representations from the public, bus facility during night hours will be made available between the old and the new bus stand in Kovilpatti, said Minister for Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, she said that the public had appealed to the officials to ply night service between the two bus stands. After examining the modalities, it was decided to operate buses every 30 minutes from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. so that it would benefit the commuters to reach their destinations without hindrance.

As for the drinking water shortage being experienced in habitations in Kovilpatti Assembly Constituency, the Minister said that the integrated drinking water project which has commenced recently should solve the issues. “There are some hiccups in the newly commenced project as some pipelines are leaking. The officials have sought about 10 days time for correcting all the issues in the integrated drinking water project,” she added.

As for shortage of potable water in remote locations, she said that instead of looking at the administration alone, the end users can also take up responsibilities and suggest ways which could minimise the inconveniences faced by the public and come out with permanent solutions.

On the non-inclusion of names in the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) Scheme, Ms Geetha Jeevan said that special camps have been arranged and it was hoped that the problem would be solved. On allegations that some staff had accused the women applicants, the Minister said that she had sought a report from the district administration.

On the Women’s Reservation Bill being passed in the Parliament, she said that it was welcome, but, it has not been presented as it should have been. The Union government, keeping the elections in mind, had tabled the Bill hurriedly. “Census has not been taken and issues regarding inclusion of quota for certain categories are not reflected in the Bill”, she said.

