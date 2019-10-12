NGO moots HR education in school

MADURAI
After doing a field study at Maravanpatti village near Palamedu in the district, where a school boy belonging to Scheduled Caste, was allegedly injured in an assault by one of his classmates, Evidence, a Human Rights organisation focussing on SC issues, has recommended that Human Rights education should be imparted in schools to sensitize students towards caste-based discrimination and violence.
Citing increasing instances of caste-based animosity and prejudice even among young children, the NGO has recommended counselling classes to students on harmony and equality and that the Collector should take special interest in changing the mindset of students who inflict caste-based violence on fellow classmates.
In the particular case, Evidence has demanded that a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh and continued medical support and treatment should be given to the affected boy.
