The body of a newborn female baby was found in a cattle shed behind the house of Kali Raj of Iththikulam near Gangaikondan on Wednesday. Police said the body was found buy his wife went there. Based on the complaint from Kaliraj, the Gangaikondan police came to the spot and sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. The police also recovered scissors and umbilical cord from the spot. Further investigations are on.