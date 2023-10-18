HamberMenu
New Tenkasi SP plans to weed out contrabands from school campuses

October 18, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau
T.P. Suresh Kumar assumes office as the fourth Superintendent of Police of Tenkasi district on Wednesday.

T.P. Suresh Kumar assumes office as the fourth Superintendent of Police of Tenkasi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The police will join hands with the Departments of School and Higher Education to prevent drug addiction in school campuses, Superintendent of Police T.P. Suresh Kumar has said.

 Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after assuming office as his predecessor E.T. Samson has been shifted to Chennai, Mr. Suresh Kumar said the police would pay more attention to check movement of banned tobacco products and drugs like ganja in the district by getting more intelligence inputs from all possible sources.

Since the peddlers of ganja and banned tobacco products target the youth, particularly students and young labourers, the police would strengthen its contacts with the Departments of School and the Higher Education to identify sources from which the students get them. Once the peddlers and the route being used by the smugglers to bring the drugs into Tenkasi district were identified, punitive action would be taken against them to crush this illicit business.

Moreover, anti-drug awareness programmes would be conducted in a sustained manner to create awareness among the students and their parents of drug abuse, Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

 He is fourth SP of Tenkasi, after the district was bifurcated from Tirunelveli. He said utmost attention would be paid to maintain law and order situation in the district, having inter-State border and housing a good number of tourist spots such as Courtallam. Since these spots attract thousands of tourists and devotees going to Sabarimala during the seasons, policing would be intensified.

 Police – public rapport would be nurtured at all levels to facilitate sharing of information about illegal activities. “Since I’ve already served in this region as DSP of Nanguneri and DCP of Tirunelveli City, I maintain contacts with the sources in the composite Tirunelveli district and hence intelligence inputs from my sources among the public will add more strength in policing,” said Mr. Suresh Kumar who has also served in the special team that gave protection to late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

