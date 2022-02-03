Madurai

New railway projects in T.N. ignored:MP

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan has accused the Centre of having ignored new railway projects in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he said that new railway line projects in Tamil Nadu has been allotted only ₹1,000 crore each in the Union Budget 2022.

He listed out the projects for which meagre amount has been allocated for the new railway line projects - Tindivanam-Ginjee-Tiruvannamalai; Tindivanam- Nagari; Athipattu - Puththur; Erode - Palani; Chennai - Cuddalore; Madurai - Aruppukottai - Thoothukudi; Sriperumbudur -Guduvancheri - Irunkattukottai - Avadi; Murappur - Dharmapuri and the doubling project of Katpadi - Villupuram section.

The MP also pointed out that mere ₹1.5 crore has been allocated for Salem - Karur - Dindigul doubling project as against the project cost of ₹1,600 crore.

Similarly, for the ₹650-crore Erode - Karur doubling project, the Centre has allotted only ₹1 crore. This is the third consecutive budget that the Centre has been giving meagre funds for this project.

However, Mr.Venkatesan has welcomed the budgetary allocation of ₹59 crore for Rameswaram - Dhanushkodi new rail line project which has been planned to be completed at a cost of ₹207 crore.

For the Madurai - Bodi gauge conversion work which has been going on for 10 years, the Centre has allotted ₹125 crore and for Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil doubling project ₹425 crore and Thiruvananthapuram - Kanniyakumari doubling project ₹700 crore.

The MP has appealed to the Centre to expedite the projects so that they were completed in two years time.


