New museum to come up in Virudhunagar

February 11, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Finance and Archeaology Thangam Thennarasu on Sunday laid foundation stone for a new museum building near the Virudhunagar district sports stadium.

The new facility would come up at a cost of ₹ 6.8 crore.

The Minister said that the new museum would reflect the history of ancient Virudhunagar district, the culture of the people, their tradition, lifestyle, way of worship and when they started to live in this part of the world.

It would portray the geology, archaeology, history, arts, culture, minerals, flora and fauna of the district so that people can understand the district under one roof.

The museum for Virudhunagar district which was set up in March 2001 has been functioning on a rented building.

Some 1,200 rare exhibits have been put up in showcases and in reserve collection.

In order to get a permanent building for the exhibition and to showcase all the rare exhibits, the new exhibition building is being constructed.

It is being located on two acres of land on an important place to provide easy access to students from various places.

Ground floor would have six showcases, special showcase along with administrative room and supervisor room would be located on first floor.

Second floor would have all artefacts. The building would come up with a built-up area of 17,409 square feet.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department, Manikandan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Sattur, M. Sivakumar, and Virudhunagar Municipal Chairman Madhavan were present.

