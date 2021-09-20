New Community Health Centre inaugurated

A new building housing Ansari Nagar Community Health Centre (CHC), built at a cost of ₹1.50 crore on the premises of corporation’s zone 1 office, was inaugurated by Finance Minister P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan here on Monday.

The Ansari Nagar Urban Primary Health Centre (PHC) has been upgraded to Community Health Centre. It has 30 beds for inpatients and serve 170 outpatients round-the-clock. There are spacious post natal wards, an operation theatre, post operative and labour wards apart from a paediatric ICU that will soon start functioning.

City Health Officer S. Raja said, “Madurai Corporation has 31 Primary Health Centres. Already two of the PHCs in Sellur and K. Pudur have been upgraded to Community Health Centres by providing better facilities. The Ansari Nagar CHC will function under the supervision of three medical officers.” Constructed under the National Urban Health Mission, the hospital will also get high-tech surgical equipment at a cost of ₹16.44 lakh soon.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan were present.