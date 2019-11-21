NCC unit launched in Alagappa University

A new National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit with a cadet strength of 104 was formally inaugurated in Alagappa University here on Wednesday. The unit, sanctioned by the Directorate of NCC, Chennai, will function under the 9th Battalion of NCC, Karaikudi.

Addressing the launching ceremony, N. Rajendran, Vice-Chancellor, said all educational institutions should have an NCC unit and an institution without one would be considered incomplete. “NCC units are must for educational institutions as the country needed disciplined youth for its progress,” he said.

The training imparted in NCC would help create social consciousness among the cadets, he said adding the 34 students who joined the first batch of the NCC unit were lucky to earn a place in the history of the university.

Colonel Ajay Joshi, Commanding Officer of the 9th Battalion of NCC, Karaikudi, stated that the training given to NCC cadets would help inculcate leadership qualities, discipline and camaraderie in them. He said NCC had made its presence as early as in 1956 in Karaikudi with the launch of an unit at Alagappa Arts College and Engineering College.

Prof. Rajendran accepted the guard of honour given by the 9th Battalion of NCC cadets on the occasion. H. Gurumallesh Prabu, Registrar, M. Sundar, Principal, Alagappa University College of Physical Education, and airava Sundaram, in charge of NCC unit of the university, were present.