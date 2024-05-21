Muslims present ‘seer’ to Meenakshi Sundareswarar Thirukalyanam

Displaying a sense of prevailing communal harmony in the State, members of Islam community presented 21 varieties of ‘seer’ for Meenakshi Sundareswarar Thirukalyanam at Pudur near Dindigul round road on Tuesday.

During the thirukalyanam at Sri Parameshwari Temple, Ismail and Muhammad Rafiq of Pudur Jumma Masjid along with other members of the Islam community presented the ‘seer’ containing fruits, silk sari, ornaments, etc.

The event was not only been seen as a kinship between different religions, but also reassured the idea that unity existed in diversity.