Muslims present ‘seer’ to Meenakshi Sundareswarar Thirukalyanam

Published - May 21, 2024 10:52 pm IST - DINDIGUL 

The Hindu Bureau
Muslims handing over puja materials to Hindus for a temple festival on Round Road in Dindigul on Tuesday.

Muslims handing over puja materials to Hindus for a temple festival on Round Road in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Displaying a sense of prevailing communal harmony in the State, members of Islam community presented 21 varieties of ‘seer’ for Meenakshi Sundareswarar Thirukalyanam at Pudur near Dindigul round road on Tuesday. 

During the thirukalyanam at Sri Parameshwari Temple, Ismail and Muhammad Rafiq of Pudur Jumma Masjid along with other members of the Islam community presented the ‘seer’ containing fruits, silk sari, ornaments, etc. 

The event was not only been seen as a kinship between different religions, but also reassured the idea that unity existed in diversity. 

