Music fest to begin today

The 68th annual music and arts festival-2020 will begin at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam from Thursday.

Samajam president Shobhana Ramachandran will preside over the inaugural concert by vocalist R. Ashwath Narayanan at Lakshmi Sundaram Hall.

The title of ‘Madhurakala Praveena’ will be conferred on Anitha Guha, Artistic Director-Bharathanjali on January 11 and ‘Madhurakala Mani’ award on Mrudangam vidwan V. Sundareswaran and a cash award to Thalam vidwan M. Ratinam.

Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram Member Secretary V. Thangavelu will be the chief guest.

The Samajam, which conducts music competitions for students in different levels/categories, will present prizes to winners.

Popular musicians, including Ramakrishnan Murthy, will present a vocal concert on January 3, C. Gurucharan on January 4, S. Saketharaman on January 5 and Rajhesh Vaidhya on January 6.

Heartbeat Ensemble will be performed by Ghatam Karthick and group on January 7, while Bombay Jayashri Ramnath will present a vocal concert on January 8, vocalist Gayathri Ganesh on January 9 and Gayathri Venkatraghavan (vocal) on January 10.

The final day event of the 10-day festival will be staged by Anitha Guha’s Bharatanjali, said Samajam secretaries L. Rajaram and S. Venkatanarayanan, in a press release.

The Samajam will also organise the 173rd Sri Thiagaraja Aradhana Utsavam, featuring nagaswaram, veena and violin concerts, among others, between 5.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. from January 13 to 15.