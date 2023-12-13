Murder case cracked after 7 years; one held for murdering sibling

December 13, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TENKASI

The Kadayanallur police have arrested a person who murdered his brother in a property dispute seven years ago and abandoned the body in a secluded place.

Police said the body of a male was found beneath the Periyakulam bridge near Krishnapuram under Kadayanallur police station limits on September 21, 2016. Based on the complaint from then Village Administrative Officer Madasamy, the Kadayanallur police registered a case.

Since the case remained undetected, Superintendent of Police T.P. Suresh Kumar ordered reinvestigation and formed a special team under Inspector of Police, Kadayanallur, Raja.

During investigation, the police came to know that a person from Karadikulam near Kadayanallur went missing 7 years ago. However, the family of the missing person did not file any complaint with the police.

Even as the investigation was going on, R. Velladurai, 50, of Karadikulam surrendered before Revenue Inspector of Kadayanallur Karuppasamy saying that the missing person was his brother Karuppaiah, with whom he had a property dispute. As the dispute worsened, Velladurai murdered his brother and discarded the body beneath Periyakulam bridge on September 21, 2016.

Following information from the Revenue inspector, the police arrested Velladurai on Wednesday.