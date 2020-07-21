Madurai

Murder case accused hacked to death in Madurai

A history-sheeter, M. Muthukumar (26) was hacked to death in Anupanadi under the Teppakulam police station limits, in the early hours of Tuesday. The police said his body was found with multiple cut injuries near the railway gate in Anupanadi.

Muthukumar, a native of Anupanadi, was living in Mudhuvanthidal near Tiruppuvanam after he developed an enmity in his locality. He was accused in the murder of a man, Sathya in 2015. Muthukumar has also been accused in several other crime cases, the police added.

His body has been taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital. Teppakulam police are investigating.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2020 1:13:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/murder-case-accused-hacked-to-death-in-madurai/article32146720.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY