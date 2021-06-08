MP says no to second dose

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore refused to take his second dose of COVID vaccination on Tuesday.

He had taken his first dose of Covishield on April 8 and was due to get the second jab now. He was planning to get the second dosage of the vaccine on Tuesday.

“When I asked the Deputy Director (Health), he said he could make special arrangement for me. I was told that vaccination camp could not be held at the Government Medical College Hospital due to lack of stock,” he said. He was not willing to get the second dose when it was not available for the public, he said.

“I will go the vaccination when it is open for others too,” he said.