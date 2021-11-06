MoU signed

Madurai

EnvisionTEC, a global 3D printer company headquartered in Germany, and Nala Dental Hospital in the city have signed an MOU for in-house fabrication of clear aligners, the next generation treatment modality in teeth alignment and correction of jaw growth.

The MOU was released here on Saturday by Collector S. Aneesh Shekar and the hospital Director J. Kannaperuman.

According to a press release, the aligners help in avoiding regular braces which have limitations such as insertion of metal and wire inside the mouth that is visible and does not allow food intake while wearing them.

If the jaw bones are healthy, there is no age ceiling for tooth correction with aligners, Dr. Kannaperuman said.

Tooth alignment is important not only for appearance but also for better phonation, chewing and overall oral health. With the in-house production, the cost and time of treatment could be considerably reduced, he added.