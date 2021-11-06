Madurai

MoU signed

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Shekar (left) releases an MOU in Madurai on Saturday. J. Kannaperurmam, Director, Nala Dental Hospital, looks on.  

Madurai

EnvisionTEC, a global 3D printer company headquartered in Germany, and Nala Dental Hospital in the city have signed an MOU for in-house fabrication of clear aligners, the next generation treatment modality in teeth alignment and correction of jaw growth.

The MOU was released here on Saturday by Collector S. Aneesh Shekar and the hospital Director J. Kannaperuman.

According to a press release, the aligners help in avoiding regular braces which have limitations such as insertion of metal and wire inside the mouth that is visible and does not allow food intake while wearing them.

If the jaw bones are healthy, there is no age ceiling for tooth correction with aligners, Dr. Kannaperuman said.

Tooth alignment is important not only for appearance but also for better phonation, chewing and overall oral health. With the in-house production, the cost and time of treatment could be considerably reduced, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 9:18:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/mou-signed/article37358536.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY