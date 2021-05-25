More grocery stores roped in for door delivery

TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation has roped in a few more grocery stores and the supermarkets for supplying the essential commodities to the residents on getting the orders through phone.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said the urban civic body has made these special arrangements to help the public for delivering the essential commodities at their doorstep in the wake of the intensified lockdown. The orders may be placed between 6 a.m. and 12 noon.

Hence, the public should cooperate with the Corporation to curb the spread of COVID-19 by remaining indoors, Mr. Kannan said.

The grocery stores and the supermarkets: Nellai Fresh Super Market, Tuckerammalpuram 98430 54036, 98434 54036, 98431 54036 and 98433 54036, City Supermarket, Melapalayam, 95859 98908, 86828 93680 and 99407 71307, Big Bazaar, Perumalpuram 70101 24207, 86376 89270, 84510 54151 and 73045 58608, GRM Supermarket, Thatchanallur 99436 03004 and 99436 03005, APP Nadar Stores, Perumalpuram 75982 23030 and 75984 23030, Thalavai Budget, Tirunelveli Town, 97863 18088, 80121 86589 and 0462 – 4562333, Natchiyar Supermarket, Palayamkottai, 99941 04488, 94881 84444 and 99446 30333, PSP Traders, Tirunelveli Town, 94434 51974, PSP Enterprises, Tirunelveli Town, 76393 09463 and 0462 – 2331624.