Monday’s bus accident in Dindigul was due to driver’s error: TNSTC

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Dindigul Region, on Tuesday said the accident involving a TNSTC bus that ploughed through a shop in Dindigul on Monday was due to human error.

In a statement, its General Manager said bus left Periyakulam on Monday morning and reached Dindiugl via Karur. During the 210-km journey, the bus did not develop any technical problem. When the bus resumed its journey towards Theni at 1.45 p.m., the driver did not follow road safety rules.

Instead of driving slowly, he speeded while coming out of the bus stand and drove straight into the shop without turning the vehicle properly on to the road. The bus was operated the previous day without any maintenance-related issue.

Stating that the negligent attitude of the bus driver had led to the accident, the statement said that departmental action had been initiated against him.