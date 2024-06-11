GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Monday’s bus accident in Dindigul was due to driver’s error: TNSTC

Published - June 11, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Dindigul Region, on Tuesday said the accident involving a TNSTC bus that ploughed through a shop in Dindigul on Monday was due to human error.

In a statement, its General Manager said bus left Periyakulam on Monday morning and reached Dindiugl via Karur. During the 210-km journey, the bus did not develop any technical problem. When the bus resumed its journey towards Theni at 1.45 p.m., the driver did not follow road safety rules.

Instead of driving slowly, he speeded while coming out of the bus stand and drove straight into the shop without turning the vehicle properly on to the road. The bus was operated the previous day without any maintenance-related issue.

Stating that the negligent attitude of the bus driver had led to the accident, the statement said that departmental action had been initiated against him.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.