Modified air pistol recovered from car

May 07, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have recovered a modified air pistol from the car of a youth, who was recently hacked by an unidentified person.

 Sources in the police said D. Ferdin Rayan, 36, of Samathanapuram in Palayamkottai, who used to file complaints against illicit stone mining and unauthorized buildings within the Corporation limits, was attacked by an unidentified person near Anna Stadium on May 4. He is undergoing treatment the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

 As the police received information that a firearm is in Ferdin Rayan’s car parked near Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, the police recovered an air pistol from the car. Since the air pistol had been modified to improve its fire power, it was sent to Chennai on Monday for obtaining expert opinion.

 “Based on the ballistic expert’s opinion, further action will be taken,” said the police sources.

