Minor fire in cracker unit

A minor fire accident was reported in a fireworks unit at Meenampatti here on Saturday in which no one was injured. The police said that friction while filling chemicals for a ground chakkar led to the fire. All employees managed to escape without any injuries.

Officials found that Sanjay Fireworks, owned by Sanjay Pradeep, was leased out to one Muthusamy of Sivagamipuram. They found that the unit, licensed by the District Revenue Officer, had violated safety norms. “The crackers were being made under temporary sheds instead of working sheds in the unit,” Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar said.

Special Tahsildar (Inspection of Match units and Fireworks Units) G. Loganathan said the unit had been frequently violating safety norms and its licence had been suspended at least four times in the recent years. The suspension of licence was revoked only in April this year.