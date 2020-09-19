Madurai

Minor fire in cracker unit

Crackers were made under shade of wild growth in violation of safety norms at a fireworks unit in Meenampatti in Sivakasi.

Crackers were made under shade of wild growth in violation of safety norms at a fireworks unit in Meenampatti in Sivakasi.  

A minor fire accident was reported in a fireworks unit at Meenampatti here on Saturday in which no one was injured. The police said that friction while filling chemicals for a ground chakkar led to the fire. All employees managed to escape without any injuries.

Officials found that Sanjay Fireworks, owned by Sanjay Pradeep, was leased out to one Muthusamy of Sivagamipuram. They found that the unit, licensed by the District Revenue Officer, had violated safety norms. “The crackers were being made under temporary sheds instead of working sheds in the unit,” Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar said.

Special Tahsildar (Inspection of Match units and Fireworks Units) G. Loganathan said the unit had been frequently violating safety norms and its licence had been suspended at least four times in the recent years. The suspension of licence was revoked only in April this year.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2020 8:55:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/minor-fire-in-cracker-unit/article32649552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story