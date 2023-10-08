HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ministers inspect progress of construction work for Sivakasi Corporation building

October 08, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers K.N. Nehru, K.KS.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu inspecting the new office building of Sivakasi Corporation in the city on Sunday.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, K.KS.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu inspecting the new office building of Sivakasi Corporation in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inspected the progress of construction of new office building for Sivakasi Corporation here on Sunday.

Accompanied by Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Mr. Nehru inspected the building under construction at a cost of ₹10 crore. The two-storey building with basement parking lot will come up with a total plinth area of 4,732.34 square feet. Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan, Sivakasi Mayor, I. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner, Sankaran, were among those who were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.