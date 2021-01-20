Minister reviews Madurai Corporation works

He prioritises road repair works, provision of basic necessities

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju chaired a meeting at Arignar Anna Maligai here on Wednesday to review the works by all the departments of Madurai Corporation.

Mr. Raju reviewed the Smart Cities projects, developmental projects and works undertaken under AMRUT scheme. Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan and City Engineer S. Arasu attended the meeting.

The Minister instructed the officials to repair roads that were severely damaged in the recent rains. High importance must be given to basic necessities of the public, including street lights, drinking water, sanitation and underground drainage system, and all complaints from the residents must be immediately addressed, he said.

The Minister also said garbage accumulated on streets must be regularly cleared. All engineering and health officials must visit their wards daily and address all the grievances of the people. Roads that had been dug up for laying underground and drinking water pipelines must be closed immediately. Steps must be taken to address stray cattle problem, he said.

Mr. Raju said the officials must take efforts to complete Smart Cities projects by February.

The cremation grounds must be cleaned and maintained regularly. It must be ensured that doctors and medical staff were present at Amma Clinics during their allotted time slot, he said and asked the officials to expedite the works undertaken under Mullaperiyar drinking water project.

The Minister also distributed 80 electronic tablets to Corporation school teachers. The tablets were sponsored by American India Foundation and HCL Foundation. The Minister said the tablets would help teachers conduct online classes.