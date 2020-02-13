Madurai

Meeting on special revision of poll roll

Those who did not find their names in the list should submit relevant forms

A meeting on special summary revision of electoral roll was held here on Thursday.

Director of Animal Husbandry and Electoral Roll Observer for the district Gnanasekaran, who chaired the meeting, said the composite Tirunelveli district, comprising Tenkasi district, has 25,79,588 voters including 12,68,253 men, 13,11,242 women and 93 other voters in 10 Assembly constituencies, as per the draft electoral roll released on December 23 last.

Of this, number of voters in the age between 18 and 19 is 26,107, 20 and above is 25,53,481.

Since the draft electoral roll has been displayed in the offices of the Revenue Divisional Officers, taluk offices and polling stations, the voters should check the voters’ list if their names had been included or not.

If any of the eligible voter did not find a place in the electoral roll, he and she should submit Form 6 to include the name and submit Form 7 for deletion of name in case of death or transfer to some other Assembly segment.

The non-resident Indians should submit Form 6 A to include the name in the voters’ list.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and Mr. Gnanasekaran handed over Braille voter identity cards to two visually challenged voters on the occasion.

District Revenue Officer B. Muthuramalingam and Sub-Collector, Tirunelveli Manish Naranavare participated in the meeting.

