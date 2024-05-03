Meeting held on precautionary measures to be taken to prevent fire accidents

May 03, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MADURAI

With Madurai district experiencing extreme summer heat, Collector M. S. Sangeetha presided over a meeting at the Collectorate with officials from various departments regarding precautionary measures to be taken to prevent fire accidents during the summer. The meeting focussed on precautionary measures to be taken and ensured at public places and regularly visited places such as public buildings, godowns, banks and theatres. It must be ensured that fire-fighting equipment like fire extinguishers were in place, she said and urged the public to drink water during regular intervals.