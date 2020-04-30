Review meeting

Around 27,000 workers were employed in 600 mills including textile, garment, tannery, farm equipment manufacturing and other small and tiny units in the district, said Collector M Vijayalakshmi here on Thursday.

She was presiding over a meeting to examine the modalities of lifting the lockdown partially and in a phased manner for industries as per the State government’s guidelines in the presence of Special Monitoring Officer C Munianathan and senior police officer Abhay Kumar Singh. After getting concurrence from the government, a meeting would be convened with entrepreneurs and examine proposals. Based on the outcome, an announcement to lift the lockdown would be made, she said.

The meeting also discussed steps taken to contain the pandemic. All containment zones and buffer zones were under strict vigil. A police officer said the four-day complete lockdown had immensely helped in bringing down movement of people unnecessarily to the roads.