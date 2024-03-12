GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meet on integrating academia and industry perspective in curriculum framework

March 12, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A national conference on Integrating academia and industry perspective in curriculum framework was conducted at Lady Doak College. Principal Christianna Singh spoke about the significance of future preparedness and the need to change the curriculum to foster employability. Mumbai Amity University Vice-Chancellor A.W. Santhosh Kumar said that the changing dynamics of academia and paradigm shifts were required to revolutionise classroom teaching. Bangalore Jubilant Biosys Vice-President Vellarkad N. Viswanathan explicated his views on academia and industry collaborations for research and innovation. Tamil Nadu Guidance Associate Vice-President Mathivathani deliberated on the critical role of institutions in accelerating collaboration with industry by serving as incubation centres for novel start-ups. A panel discussion was moderated by former professor Roopa Ravikumar. Dr. Christianna Singh, Aravind Eye Care Director Thulasiraj Ravilla and Nanu Swamy of Maxelerator Foundation, Partner Incubator of IIT Madras discussed the needs and challenges of academia- industry collaborations. Conference convenor S.K Suja proposed a vote of thanks, a release said.

