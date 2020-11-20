Meet discusses on filling up vacancies at MK university

Filling up vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff at Madurai Kamaraj University dominated the discussions at the online meeting of the academic council on Friday.

Former registrar V. Chinniah stressed that out of the total vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff, many positions reserved for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were not filled. They must be immediately filled up, he said. Syndicate member S. Theenathayalan replied that there were 144 vacancies for teaching staff and 364 vacancies for non-teaching staff. A committee had been formed to look into the appointments. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the delay in recruitment, he said.

Mr. Theenathayalan said that based on the order from the judiciary, the filling up of vacancies reserved for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would be completed.

The members enquired about the status of conducting senate elections from the academic council. Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said they would be conducted in January.

The meeting stressed that if colleges wanted to start a new course which did not have the approval of the University Grants Commission, they must submit a detailed proposal to the UGC on the need for the course at least six months before introducing the course.

New courses

Resolutions were passed to reduce the duration of M.C.A. to four semesters, and introduce a PG Diploma course in Saiva Siddhanta Philosophy, a certificate course on Marine Ornamental Fish Production and a diploma course in Disaster Management.