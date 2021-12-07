‘Mechanised transplanting of paddy will save farmers ₹3,600 per acre’

Collector K. Senthil Raj has appealed to farmers to switch over to the mechanised transplanting of paddy as it will save them ₹3,600 per acre.

After taking a look at mechanised transplanting of paddy near Srivaikundam on Tuesday, Dr. Senthil Raj said that shortage of farmhands and coverage of more area in short duration had encouraged the farmers to rely upon mechanised transplanting of paddy. Since this method would come in handy for the farmers following system of rice intensification, it would save the farmers ₹ 3,600 per acre.

“While the mechanised planting of paddy costs ₹4,500 per acre, it would be ₹5,500 if farmhands are used. Besides saving seeds, the use of ‘cono weeder,’ being operated by a farmhand, ensures sizable savings of ₹ 2,000 for the farmers as the mechanization averts the use of 12 farmhands for weeding. Hence, the paddy farmers should switch over to mechanisation of paddy cultivation,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.