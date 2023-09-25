HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

MDMK holds demonstration demanding Vande Bharat train stoppage at Kovilpatti

September 25, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOVILPATTI:

The Hindu Bureau
MDMK cadre stage a demonstration in Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district on Monday.

MDMK cadre stage a demonstration in Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district on Monday.

 The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam organised demonstration here on Monday demanding stoppage of Tirunelveli – Chennai Vande Bharat Express Train at Kovilpatti.

 Addressing the protestors, MDMK’s headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko, who led the agitation, said party’s general secretary Vaiko was very much disappointed after it was announced that the Tirunelveli – Chennai Vande Bharat Train would have stoppage at Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Villupuram and Tambaram. Hence he submitted petition to Union Minster for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking stoppage at Kovilpatti, which was known for its match industry giving employment to thousands of workers, mostly women.

 Mr. Vaiko, after submitting the petition, also announced that the MDMK would stage demonstration at Kovilpatti to attract the attention of Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw and the top officials of Southern Railways and highlight the demand. Subsequently, Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Broadcasting L. Murugan had assured that he would take steps for ensuring stoppage of Vande Bharat train at Kovilpatti.

 “We welcome this announcement and thank the Minister for his assurance,” Mr. Durai Vaiko said.

 Even though Mr. Vaiko was defeated in the electoral battles in the past, the MDMK always had stood in the forefront for any struggle for the people’s welfare while recalling the steps taken by his father for opening the branch of a nationalized bank in nearby Villiseri village, Mr. Durai Vaiko said.

 He appealed to Kovilpatti MLA and former minister Kadambur C. Raju and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi to raise this issue of ensuring Vande Bharat Express Train’s stoppage at Kovilpatti with the officials concerned to win this genuine demand.

 Mr. Durai Vaiko criticized the delay in establishing All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Madurai outskirts even after the announcement was made six years ago.

 When asked about the AIADMK’s decision to snap electoral ties with the BJP and coming out of the National Democratic Alliance, Mr. Durai said all Dravidian parties including DMK, AIADMK, MDMK and Dravidar Kazhagam should stand united to uproot the ‘communal’ BJP in Tamil Nadu. “If the AIADMK takes such a decision, the Tamils and all Dravidian movements will welcome it wholeheartedly,” he noted.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.