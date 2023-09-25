MDMK holds demonstration demanding Vande Bharat train stoppage at Kovilpatti

September 25, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOVILPATTI:

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam organised demonstration here on Monday demanding stoppage of Tirunelveli – Chennai Vande Bharat Express Train at Kovilpatti.

Addressing the protestors, MDMK’s headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko, who led the agitation, said party’s general secretary Vaiko was very much disappointed after it was announced that the Tirunelveli – Chennai Vande Bharat Train would have stoppage at Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Villupuram and Tambaram. Hence he submitted petition to Union Minster for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking stoppage at Kovilpatti, which was known for its match industry giving employment to thousands of workers, mostly women.

Mr. Vaiko, after submitting the petition, also announced that the MDMK would stage demonstration at Kovilpatti to attract the attention of Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw and the top officials of Southern Railways and highlight the demand. Subsequently, Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Broadcasting L. Murugan had assured that he would take steps for ensuring stoppage of Vande Bharat train at Kovilpatti.

“We welcome this announcement and thank the Minister for his assurance,” Mr. Durai Vaiko said.

Even though Mr. Vaiko was defeated in the electoral battles in the past, the MDMK always had stood in the forefront for any struggle for the people’s welfare while recalling the steps taken by his father for opening the branch of a nationalized bank in nearby Villiseri village, Mr. Durai Vaiko said.

He appealed to Kovilpatti MLA and former minister Kadambur C. Raju and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi to raise this issue of ensuring Vande Bharat Express Train’s stoppage at Kovilpatti with the officials concerned to win this genuine demand.

Mr. Durai Vaiko criticized the delay in establishing All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Madurai outskirts even after the announcement was made six years ago.

When asked about the AIADMK’s decision to snap electoral ties with the BJP and coming out of the National Democratic Alliance, Mr. Durai said all Dravidian parties including DMK, AIADMK, MDMK and Dravidar Kazhagam should stand united to uproot the ‘communal’ BJP in Tamil Nadu. “If the AIADMK takes such a decision, the Tamils and all Dravidian movements will welcome it wholeheartedly,” he noted.