Masi Teppam festival held at Kallazhagar Temple
The Masi Teppam festival at Kallazhagar Temple attracted a huge crowd of devotees on Wednesday as the float of Lord Kallazhagar floated on a brimming tank after a decade.
“It is after 10 years that the tank has good quantity of water and it is a major attraction for the devotees,” said the temple Executive Officer, T. Anitha.
Lord Kallazhagar, along with Goddesses Sridevi and Boodevi, were taken on the ‘Annam float’ around the temple tank. With all COVID-related restrictions lifted, scores of devotees had gathered to witness the annual event.
