Marathon held to promote 100% voting in Virudhunagar

March 31, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Around 200 college students from various parts of the State on Sunday enthusiastically ran a marathon organised by Virudhunagar district administration to promote awareness for voters to exercise their franchise without fail in the April 19 Lok Sabha election.

Virudhunagar District Election Officer, V.P. Jeyaseelan, flagged off the marathon at Virudhunagar Medical College in which men and women participated. While the men had to run for 10 km, the women had to cover 8 km.

Students from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Chennai wore t-shirts with slogan “My vote is not for sale”. Among the men the first prize of ₹10,000 went to S. Muralidharan of Alagappa University, Karaikudi. The second spot was bagged by S. Muthu Esakki of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai followed by S. Vallarasu of Bishop College, Tiruchi. They got ₹7,500 and ₹5,000 respectively.

Among the women, S. Sowmya of Dr. NGP Arts College, Coimbatore, followed by R. Ashwini of SAW College and A. Kamalalakshmi of Rani Anna Arts College, Tirunelveli.