GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Marathon held to promote 100% voting in Virudhunagar

March 31, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
A student participating in a marathon organised to create awareness on 100% voting running past a hoarding with a slogan "My vote is not for sale" in Virudhunagar on Sunday.

A student participating in a marathon organised to create awareness on 100% voting running past a hoarding with a slogan "My vote is not for sale" in Virudhunagar on Sunday.

Around 200 college students from various parts of the State on Sunday enthusiastically ran a marathon organised by Virudhunagar district administration to promote awareness for voters to exercise their franchise without fail in the April 19 Lok Sabha election.

Virudhunagar District Election Officer, V.P. Jeyaseelan, flagged off the marathon at Virudhunagar Medical College in which men and women participated. While the men had to run for 10 km, the women had to cover 8 km.

Students from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Chennai wore t-shirts with slogan “My vote is not for sale”. Among the men the first prize of ₹10,000 went to S. Muralidharan of Alagappa University, Karaikudi. The second spot was bagged by S. Muthu Esakki of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai followed by S. Vallarasu of Bishop College, Tiruchi. They got ₹7,500 and ₹5,000 respectively.

Among the women, S. Sowmya of Dr. NGP Arts College, Coimbatore, followed by R. Ashwini of SAW College and A. Kamalalakshmi of Rani Anna Arts College, Tirunelveli.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.