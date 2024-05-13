GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Many schools register 100% pass in CBSE board examinations

Published - May 13, 2024 09:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Students of CBSE schools in Madurai district fared well in Class 12 and Class 10 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The results for both the classes were declared on Monday one after the other. 

Kendriya Vidyalayas in Narimedu and Tirupparankundram registered 100% pass.  All the 228 students of Class X and 180 students of Class XII of Kendriya Vidyalaya-Narimedu passed the board examination. Similarly, all 171 students of Class X and all the 99 Class XII students of Kendriya Vidyalaya - Tirupparankundram have cleared the exams.  

In Mahatma Global School, all the 78 students who took Class X board exams and 108 students who took Class XII board exams cleared the exams.  In Mahatma Montessori CBSE School, 301 Class X students and 230 Class XII students cleared the examination.  

Vallaba Vidyalaya school in Madurai also registered 100% pass in the Class X and XII board examinations as all the 64 students of Class XII and 129 students of Class X cleared the examination.  In Class XII, one student got centum in Biology and three students got centum in Information Practices. 

In Class X, four students registered centum in Social Science subject and nine students registered centum in Information Technology. 

