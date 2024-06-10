GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Man stabs wife, her paramour on police station premises in Bodi

Published - June 10, 2024 09:37 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his wife and her paramour on the Bodi Town police station premises after the woman, who had eloped, insisted to go with the lover, on Monday.

The police have arrested the husband, A. Diwakaran (32) and his father Azhagar (55).

The police said that Diwakaran was married to Dharani (25) for six years and they had a three-year-old boy.

After Diwakaran found that Dharani had an illicit relationship with one Ajithkumar, they had had frequent quarrels.

Even as they had a strained relationship, the woman had gone missing on June 3. Her father had lodged a police complaint.

Meanwhile, Dharani had appeared before the Bodi Town police along with Ajithkumar. She said that she did not want to live with her husband.

The police advised the woman to legally get divorced with Diwakaran and asked the husband not to disturb the woman.

Diwakaran, who went out, came back to the police station and stabbed the Dharanai and Ajithkumar. Ajithkumar’s relative, Vairamuthu, who tried to prevent them, also sustained injuries.

All the three were admitted to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital. The police have arrested the father and son.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.