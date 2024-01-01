Man set on fire in Dindigul

January 01, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - DINDIGUL

In less than 24 hours, on the eve of New Year celebrations and on the first day of the New Year, there were two crimes including a murder reported in Dindigul district.

Police said that in the first incident reported on Sunday night near the bus stand, two persons intercepted a man (pedestrian) and suddenly poured petrol and set afire on him. With 60 % burns, the victim was rushed to the Government Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was identified as Satish, 34, of Pillayarpalayam.

Though the reasons for the attack was unknown initially, discreet probe indicated that the victim may have figured in a murder reported in Dindigul bus stand a few years ago involving an aged man. The identity of the bikers were not known. The CCTV footage showed the two persons (on the bike) attacking the man and pouring the fuel on Satish and setting fire on him.

Within a few hours, the police zeroed in on the suspects and held two persons whose names were given as Premkumar, (27, and Saravanan, 21. As the incident happened around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday in the bazaar area, the public were shocked. Dindigul Town North Police registered a case and are investigating.

In the second incident, a mason identified as Periasami alias Vellaichami, 35, of Vanniaparaipatti near here was attacked by an armed gang with deadly weapons on Monday. It is said that when Periasami was walking near Kulakarai, he was surrounded by the gang and attacked. He died on the spot. Vadamadurai Inspector of Police Jothi Murugan visited the spot. Initial inquiries showed that Periasami had some previous enmity. Further investigation was on. A senior police officer said that a special team has been formed to nab the killers.