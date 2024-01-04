GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man murders wife following domestic quarrel in Kovilpatti

January 04, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

Kovilpatti East police are on the lookout for a financier who allegedly murdered his wife.

Police said that financier Innacimuthu alias Mahesh, 56, of Keezha Pandavarmangalam near here had a heated argument with his wife Marudhammal, 54, at his home on Wednesday night. When Marudhammal informed her brother Chinna Marudhu about it, he told her that he would come and settle the dispute.

When he came to her house on Thursday morning, he found that his sister had been murdered. An irate Marudhu argued with Mahesh who allegedly hacked the former and escaped. With cut injuries, Chinna Marudhu has been admitted to hospital.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.