Man held for stealing jewellery weighing 30 sovereigns in train

March 14, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police have arrested a person who stole jewellery weighing 30 sovereigns from a woman travelling in Kanniyakumari Express from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil.

 According to Government Railway Police, Shanthi of Chennai and her relatives were coming to Nagercoil last month to attend a function. When she arrived at the destination, Ms. Shanthi found her handbag with 30 sovereigns of gold ornaments missing.  Based on the complaint from Ms. Shanthi, the Government Railway Police registered a case.

When the CCTV footages were collected from the Nagercoil railway station, nearby areas and also in other railway stations, they found a suspicious person getting down in Tirunelveli Junction with the handbag of Ms. Shanthi. During investigation, the police found that the suspect was Anbalagan, 50, of Krishnapuram near Palayamkottai and retrieved the handbag with some of the missing gold ornaments.

 Anbalagan told the police that he had mortgaged the remaining ornaments in a private gold loan firm. Efforts are on to get the pledged ornaments released.

