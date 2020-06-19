Man held for possession of ganja dies in Sivakasi

A 56-year-old man, S. Sheik Abdullah, who was arrested on charges of being in possession of ganja, died while being produced before a Judicial Magistrate in Sivakasi on Thursday night.
The Tiruthangal Police have registered a case of custodial death under Section 176 of Code of Criminal Procedure. A post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of Judicial Magistrate II, S. Santhanakumar, on Friday.
According to police sources, the Sivakasi Town police had apprehended Abdullah after he was reportedly found in possession of 1.100 kg of ganja near Sirukulam tank on Thursday evening..
After interrogation, he was taken to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi for a physical fitness test.
Later, he was produced before the Judicial Magistrate I, S. Kalyana Marimuthu at his quarters, when Abdullah complained of uneasiness and collapsed at around 10 p.m.
He was rushed to the government hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
