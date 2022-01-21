Madurai

Man held for attempting to rape elderly woman in Srivilliputtur

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man, Manikandan, of Koomapatti reportedly attempted to sexually assault an elderly woman on Wednesday night.

The police said that the man, father of two children, was an alcoholic.. He barged into the house of the 65-year-old woman, who was living alone, and attempted to sexually assault her. As she resisted, he attempted to strangle her.However, the woman managed to escape.

The Koomapatti police have arrested the accused for trespass, assault, attempt to rape and attempt to murder.


