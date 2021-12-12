Man from Odisha dies while cleaning septic tank, two others critical

A 24-year-old young man who was working in a private fish oil manufacturing unit near Thondi, reportedly died due to asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank on the premises here on Sunday.

Two other workers, who were also engaged in the cleaning, were said to be critical and were undergoing treatment at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

Police said that the three workers identified as Nabin Oram (24) from Odisha, Jasman Kuthur (20) and Anil Majid (24) were working in a private mill at Machur near Thondi.

On Sunday, they were cleaning the tank when they swooned. A few workers on the campus rushed them to the hospital in an ambulance.

On admission, the doctors said that Nabin Oram did not respond to treatment and died, while the condition of the other two was critical.

Following information, Thondi police visited the mill and registered a case.

Meanwhile, RDO (Tiruvadanai) Senthilvel Murugan conducted an inquiry.

There was no information about details of arrest. An official said that they were awaiting postmortem report.