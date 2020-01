MADURAI TODAY (SATURDAY, JAN. 11)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Tiruvarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Thevaram-Tiruvasagam classes, Tirukkalyana Mandapam, 5 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tirumurai’ by R. Uma Rani, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Sri Radha Krishnan Temple: Special puja, Surveyor Colony, 6 p.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Math: Discourse on ‘Thirukural’ by S. Kaliyamurthi, 5.45 p.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Discourse on ‘Panchadasami’ by Gnanasivananda, P and T Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Sivananda Tapovanam: 19th Maha Samadhi Aradhana of Swami Vimalananda, Thoppur, 6 a.m.

United Vaishnavite Sabha: Tiruppavai upanyasam by Kapisthalam U.Ve. Srinivasachariar, Sri Madana Gopala Swami Temple, West Masi Street, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Sarada Peetam: Dhanur Madha puja, Bypass Road, 5 a.m.; Dhanur Madha puja, Amman Sannidhi, 6 a.m.

Thiruppavai Thiruvembavai Music School: 66th annual Margazhi Paavai vizha; songs, Meenakshi Temple, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sri Ramasamy Sri Navaneetha Krishnasamy Devasthanam: Thiruvaimozhi ezhaam pathu, aarathi, North Masi Street Ramayana Chavadi, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Akila Bharatha Sadhu Sangam Madurai (Trust): Sri Bhagawath Guna Pravachanam by Sri Venkatakrishna Swamigal, ‘Prahalada Charitram,’ Sri Sringeri Mutt, Bypass Road, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam: 68th Annual Music and Arts Festival - 2020, Anitha Guha performs Nritya Natakam ‘Nandalala’, 6 p.m.; conferment of Madhurakala Praveena on Anitha Guha by V. Thangavelu, Member-Secretary, Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 5.15 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga class; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road, and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association: Food safety programme, V. Pasupathy, lead expert, FSSAI, Ambedkar Road, 9.30 a.m.

Magizhvor Mandram: Monthly meeting, G.V. Sudan Prasad, chief guest, Victoria Edward Hall, West Veli Street, 6.30 a.m.

Vidiyal: Mothers’ meet, 3 p.m.; ‘Say no to drugs’, Rathinapuram, 6 p.m.

Kaviarasu Kannadasan Narpani Mandram: Remembering freedom fighter Tiruppur Kumaran, Mandram president R. Chokkalingam speaks on ‘Unmaiyin Uraividam’, T.P.K. Road, 8.50 a.m.

SACS MAVMM Engineering College: Pongal celebrations, R. Ramesh, MD, Thangam Group of Companies, chief guest, Kidaripatti, 10 a.m.

Topkids: Counselling programme, Railway Hospital, 10 a.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

NMSS Vellaichamy Nadar College: Workshop on ‘Open source lamp technology’, S. Manimaran, Team Leader of Winways Informatics, chief guest, Nagamalai, 9 a.m.

M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation: Inauguration of certificate programme, Mattuthavani, 11 a.m.

Maharishi Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School: 8th annual day celebrations, Madras High Court judge R. Mahadevan, chief guest, Koodal Nagar, 3.30 p.m.

SLS. MAVMM Ayira Vaisyar College: An awareness programme on how to face public examinations, Government Higher Secondary School, Chatrapatti, 10 a.m.

St. Assisi World School: ‘Harvest Fest’, Melakkal Main Road, Thuvariman, 9.30 a.m.

Police Boys and Girls Club: 6th Annual Day celebrations, Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham, chief guest, Karumbalai, 6 p.m.

Vivekananda College: Pongal celebrations, college secretary Swami Vedananda to preside, Tiruvedakam West, 4 p.m.

Jayaram College of Hotel Management and Catering Technology: Pongal celebrations, college advisor K.R. Sundarrajan, chief guest, Bharathi Ula Road, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar; and R.C. School, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.