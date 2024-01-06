Madurai Marathon 2024 to be held in Madurai on January 7

January 06, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Marathon 2024 by Devadoss Hospitals will be held here on January 7 (Sunday) based on the theme ‘Each one, Save one’. Founder of the hospital A. Devadoss will flag off the event. The marathon would commence at the hospital and finish at Don Bosco School in Surya Nagar.

The event would host around 6,000 marathoners of all ages and include five categories: a 21-km run for participants above 18 years, a 10.5-km run for participants above 16 years, a 5-km mini marathon for runners of all ages and a separate kids marathon for children aged between 10 to 15 years also for 5 km.

“Marathons aren’t just about physical strength but also require a huge amount of mental strength. Such events boost the perseverance and self-confidence of participants all while keeping them healthy,” said Director of Devadoss hospital Sathish Devadoss.

Managing Director of the hospital Hema Devadoss said that they’ve arranged for 20 hydration points equipped with first aid kits for every km. Precautionary measures have been undertaken in order to ensure the safety of the participants, she added. The winners will be given prizes. The Hindu is the Media Partner for the Madurai Marathon.