Madurai district registers 92.07% pass in Class XI board examination

Updated - May 14, 2024 10:12 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 10:03 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai district recorded a pass percentage of 92.07 in the Class XI board examination, the result of which was announced on Tuesday.

With this, the district has gone up in the State ranking from 20th position last year to 16th position this year.  

Out of the total 34,590 students who took the examination, 31,848 students cleared the examination.  

The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Schools in the district have registered 83.83 % pass results, Corporation schools registered 85.08%, aided schools 91.17%, government schools 85.77%, HR&CE school 100% and Kallar schools 93.64%.  

While partly-aided schools registered 95.78%, self-financed matriculation school registered 96.21%, self-finance schools under Department of School Education registered 95.49% and social welfare schools 100%.

