Madurai

Madurai city police raise ₹2.25 lakh for SSI’s medical treatment

Madurai City Police have raised ₹2.25 lakh towards the medical treatment of a Special Sub-Inspector of Police.

N. Nagendran, an SSI attached to Tirunagar police station, had been under medical leave for 11 months after he suffered paralytic attack. He also underwent heart surgery.

He rejoined duty and worked for two months, when he fell sick again. He was diagonised with a clot in the brain. His family members faced severe fund crunch for his treatment as the insurance scheme did not cover the entire expenditure.

When news of the family’s critical situation spread, the city police came forward to mobilise funds among themselves.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha on Tuesday handed over the amount to the SSI’s wife, N. Gomathi.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2020 7:41:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/madurai-city-police-raise-225-lakh-for-ssis-medical-treatment/article32269885.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY