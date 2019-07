Madurai today

RELIGION

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Thevaram-Tiruvasagam classes, Tirukkalyana Mandapam, 5 p.m.

Selva Vinayagar Temple: M. Vijayaraman speaks on 'Thiru Arutpa', Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tirumurai’ by R. Umarani, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tiruppugazh’ by N. S. Sundararaman, Dandayuthapaniswamy Temple, Iravadanallur, 5 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Samananda conducts Bhagavad Gita class, P and T Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Discourse on ‘Mahabaratha Kathaigal’ by A. Ganesan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m., 5.30 p.m.

Akila Bharateeya Sanyasi Sangam: Sri Vaishnava Conference, 9 a.m.

GENERAL

Velammal College of Engineering and Technology: EEE Association activity, 11 a.m.; Energy awareness campaign, 12.30 p.m.; guest lecture, Viraganoor, 3.30 p.m.

Department of Treasuries and Accounts: Meeting, Hotel MR International, Dhanappa Mudali Street, 9. 30 a.m.

Christian Medical Association of India: Regional conference, Tamil Nadu Theological Seminary, Arasaradi, 9.30 a.m.

Madurai Uthavum Uravukal Arakkattalai: Cleaning of Kosakulam tank, K. Pudur, 7 a.m.

Government Rajaji Hospital: Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme, Dr. K. Vanitha, Dean, Dr. J. Sangumani, Medical Superintendent of GRH, presides, Alwarpuram, 12 noon.

Sourashtra College: Sapling plantation, Pasumalai, 1.15 p.m.

Thiagarajar College of Engineering: Silver Jubilee reunion of 1994 batch, Tirupparankundram, 10 a.m.

Mahatma Group of Schools: Annual sports meet, chief guest: Z. Annie Vijaya, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gopalakrishnan Nagar, Surveyor Colony, 8.30 a.m.

Tamil Nadu PWD Senior Engineers Association: Meeting, Tallakulam, 10 a.m.

Lady Doak College: Alumni meet, Tallakulam, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Ahana Hospital, Anna Bus Stand; Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar, and R. C. School, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.