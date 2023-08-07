HamberMenu
Madurai Campus Connect

August 07, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Arvind, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai - North, flags off a walkathon organised by  Velammal Medical College. 

Arvind, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai - North, flags off a walkathon organised by  Velammal Medical College.  | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Walkathon

To create an awareness of breastfeeding, a walkathon was organised by Velammal Hospital. It was led by the Dean of Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute T. Thirunavukkarasu. The rally was flagged off by Arvind, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai - North. The walkathon started from Gandhi Museum and ended at Teppakulam. More than 1,000 students from Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Velammal School and College of Nursing and Velammal Allied Health Sciences took part in the walkathon.

Muthulakshmi Reddy remembered

The Department of History and Golden Era Association N.M.S. Sermathai Vasan College for Women celebrated Dr.Muthulakshmi Reddy birth anniversary. Essay and drawing competitions on women empowerment were held for the students on July 28. Pandeeswari, the HoD, was the judge for the competitions.

Art literacy

The Department of Visual Communication of Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science embarked on the academic journey of 2023 with a seminar on Art Literacy with the objective to ‘discover, inspire and unleash art’ on July 19. Jacob Jebaraj, Artist, Cholamandal Artist Village, Injambakkam, Chennai spoke on the importance of ‘Art Literacy.’ Mr. Jacob said that in order to be an artist, one must pre - requisitely develop an artistic perception of everything. He emphasised the beauty of terracota sculptures which echo the rich heritage and ethos of the culture and tradition tracing back to our evolution from the Indus Valley civilization.

A guest lecture on ‘Positive Psychology for everyday life - Mind your mind with positive psychology’ was organised by The Department of Psychology on July 26. Alex Arockia samy of De La Salle University of Manila, The Phillipines, was the resource person.

